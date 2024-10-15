There are two main questions I have after last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Who had to deliver Alex Bowman the bad news, and who had to do it the second time?

It’s not often when Hendrick Motorsports — the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers of NASCAR — have to admit a mistake.

According to the winningest team in the sport’s history, that’s what happened.

The only reason Bowman was disqualified from Sunday’s (Oct. 16) race and was booted from the Round of 8 — while his three teammates get to go for a title — is Hendrick done goofed.

“Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 48 car following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL,” the team stated Monday (Oct. 14). “NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement. Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable. We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologize to our fans and partners.”

Hmmmm.

I thought it was odd that Bowman’s name wasn’t included at the end of that statement.

Yes, Bowman’s fans and his sponsors deserve some sort of mea culpa after the emotional whiplash of Bowman driving his way into the third round, only to be plucked from it with a couple of hours.

But imagine being Bowman.

After weeks of having unfounded rumors thrown around about his potential future with the team, Bowman shut everyone up and did so without even winning a race.

He never finished worse than 18th through the first five playoff races and had one top five and two top 10s. He made it. He was on to the Round of 8 for just the second time in his career.

Even now, with four races left in the season, Bowman is one top five and one top 10 away from matching his career bests (eight and 16, respectively, in 2021).

But …

Somebody had to tell Bowman about his disqualification on Sunday, and I would hate to be the person who told him it was his own team’s unintentional fault.

🙁 "Pretty embarrassed by it and very disappointed."@JeffGordonWeb speaks on @TeamHendrick's decision to not appeal the disqualification of the No. 48 car Sunday at the @CLTMotorSpdwy ROVAL and says failing to meet minimum weight was on them.



More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLXG8 pic.twitter.com/alXtA22I8F — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 15, 2024

Hendrick Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon went on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday (Oct. 15) to further explain what happened on the No. 48 car in relation to NASCAR’s inspection.

“NASCAR was great through the whole process; you can’t really inspect much of it at the racetrack, so we weren’t really sure,” Gordon said. “But they took it over to the tech center and looked at it yesterday and thoroughly examined it and didn’t find anything.”

Gordon went on to explain why Bowman’s disqualification was “tough to swallow.”

“One of the keys is the performance of the 48 team and what Alex has done,” Gordon said. “That team has had a lot of pressure on them. They’ve been building this team up, getting more depth, getting more comfortable with one another. Alex being healthy this year.

“… They go win at Chicago and get themselves in the playoffs and performed at a high level through the playoffs. So you hate to take that momentum and opportunity away, and I know they’re disappointed as well.”

I feel for Bowman.

This is the same driver who found out he was out of a job years ago via Twitter (now X).

For a guy who’s gotten some great breaks since 2017, he deserves another.

Instead, it’s Joey Logano who had things go his way.

Not that he didn’t have some good fortune coming his way after the Austin Dillon of it all at Richmond Raceway in August.

“It is hard not to think about Richmond a little bit right now,” Logano said when he believed his hopes of racing for third title had evaporated, later adding he was “angry” when he thought about it.

But things change.

There’s that saying, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Well, maybe they should amend that.

At least in NASCAR.

You haven’t made the next round of the playoffs until inspection is over.