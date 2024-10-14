Entry List: 2024 South Point 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to kick off the Round of 8, and there are 37 cars for 40 positions.

All cars will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

Cody Ware is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing.

Kaulig Racing moves Shane van Gisbergen back to its No. 16 entry after he drove the No. 13 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Jimmie Johnson will pilot the No. 84 for his own team, LEGACY Motor Club. It’s his eighth start of 2024.

The 2024 South Point 400 will happen Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.