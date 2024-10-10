NASCAR Mailbox: Don’t Lose that Foam?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway but had damage on the door with some foam missing. Why did NASCAR not make a call?
Also, what other times have cars had missing foam in the past few years?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
