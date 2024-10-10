On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen interviews Dylan Lupton, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for AM Racing.

They discuss how the deal comes together to drive the No. 15 for the rest of the season, the difficulty of getting back into the rhythm of racing in the Xfinity Series and the mental struggle of not having a full-time ride and making sporadic starts.

Caleb Barnes then joins Nolen to discuss the latest developments in the Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing lawsuit against NASCAR, including the temporary injunction filed by the teams. The guys also forecasted what effect the new configuration of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will have this weekend.

For the Soundbite of the Week, Nolen and Barnes hear post-race comments from Chris Gabehart about the lack of driver skill in superspeedway racing now with the Next Gen car compared to the previous generations and offer their thoughts on the discussion.

The show wraps up with Barnes asking if the Next Gen car and the playoffs can truly coexist long term and if it is possible that the playoffs have lost their luster with the increased parity in the sport. Nolen revisits a topic from last week with Josh Berry after another week of controversy with NASCAR and the DVP clock. Plus, both guys talk about the possibility of The CW doing all of its Xfinity races remotely in 2025.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

