The closing laps at Talladega are always some of the most exciting moments in all of motorsport. Some of the most iconic images in the history of NASCAR have occurred with the field storming towards the start-finish line — which, if you didn’t know after this weekend, is actually down closer to turn 1 than the tri-oval.
In-car audio from Kyle Larson had him receiving repeated instruction from spotter Tyler Monn to not draft so close to Brad Keselowski to avoid “pushing him to a win”. With the Ford of Keselowski squaring off against the Chevrolets of Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and teammate William Byron, Larson was in position to make a move — but never attempted one.
Did Larson and the No. 5 team violate the spirit of the 100% rule and engage in race manipulation? These kinds of things are open to conjecture, and this week Amy Henderson and Trenton Worsham break it down in 2-Headed Monster.
It Goes Deeper than Just Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson’s spotter telling him (a Chevrolet driver) not to push Brad Keselowski (in a Ford) to the win in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was a single symptom of a larger disease in the sport.
While the SMT data appears to exonerate Larson (depending on who you ask or interpret the data), his spotter’s orders are a problem. If Larson had made a concerted effort to slow the inside line just enough for the outside lane, led by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a Chevy, it would violate NASCAR’s rules, which require to give 100% effort in pursuing a race win.
Not only that, but it violates the spirit of the sport itself.
By not pushing Keselowski past Stenhouse if he was capable of the pass, Larson would have denied himself a shot at the win. Had he pushed the No. 6 clear, he’d have had at least a chance to make a move.
The situation is a little different than a teammate pushing another to the win if he doesn’t feel he has a viable move of his own. That happens frequently, and it’s the nature of superspeedway racing. It’s not even the same as pushing the driver in front to the lead but having to settle for finishing behind him because there’s not room or time for a pass. Sometimes there is no move to be made.
But Larson’s spotter was telling Larson to deliberately sabotage his own race in order to also sabotage a competitor’s.
That’s not racing.
Manufacturers put a great deal of money and resources into racing, and of course they want a return on investment. That’s absolutely reasonable. They wouldn’t be in the sport if it wasn’t profitable in the end.
But calling a driver to the carpet for working with a driver representing a different manufacturer when it’s to his own advantage to do so. To tell a driver to settle for a lesser finish himself if it means pushing another make across the line?
That crosses a line all right, but it’s not the finish line.
Drivers from various teams under a manufacturer’s umbrella pitting together so they have a drafting group after stops? Totally fine. Dropping to the rear in the early stages to avoid trouble? Part of solid race strategy if it works.
Even holding up the leader to help a teammate isn’t a terrible thing if the driver isn’t capable of winning himself. But going to the lengths of actively hurting his own chances is going too far.
NASCAR should look at SMT data for the final lap of superspeedway races, especially if there is radio chatter that suggests a driver is deliberately holding himself up to stop a competitor’s run.
If there is an abundance of evidence that he did back out without trying to make a run, he should be heavily penalized. Anyone telling a driver on the radio to give up position to slow a competing make should absolutely draw a penalty.
And the penalties shouldn’t be light. If dipping his tires below the yellow line to gain a spot relegates a driver to the back, this attempt to throw a race and to manipulate the finish should be worth at least that.
Backing out for the sole reason of keeping another driver from winning just seems … sleazy. It might not be as blatant as intentionally wrecking another driver, but it changes the sport in an unsavory, unhealthy way. It robs race fans of moments, like one driver choosing to push his best friend instead of one in the same model of car to victory in the Great American Race.
That’s happened. And that’s the kind of finish fans want to see and the kind of story they want to hear. Not the one where the driver backs out and lets someone else win because of the emblem on his car.
That’s not racing. – Amy Henderson
Blue Ovals and Red Bow Ties Never Mix
There has been a rise in debate about drivers and the 100% rule, which basically means you have to be racing 100% the entire race, as well as drivers doing things that go against the standards of race manipulation. The big focus of that post-Talladega was Kyle Larson’s radio communications coming from spotter Tyler Monn. Approaching the finish line, Larson was behind Brad Keselowski on the bottom lane, drag-racing with eventual winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and William Byron behind him.
Monn told Larson over the radio to not push the No. 6 to the win and it seemed like Larson backed off; SMT data has been inconclusive to say for sure.
Generally speaking, is this a bad thing? Does the action of not pushing a driver go against race manipulation and racing 100%? I would argue that it doesn’t.
There is nowhere that states a driver MUST always be pushing another driver at drafting tracks. Some have even gotten in trouble with their team by doing this, such as when Parker Retzlaff had a Richard Childress Racing-prepared car pushing Harrison Burton to the lead in the second Daytona race this year, causing Kyle Busch to lose out. While the outcome Retzlaff was hoping for didn’t happen — an outcome where he cleared himself of Burton and took the lead — he finished seventh and yet was still looked down on by the organization.
OEMs are essentially teammates in these types of races. They all have meetings during the week together, they all pit together, they all try to work together. To say a Chevrolet driver, which Larson is, supposedly not pushing a Ford driver to the lead to win the race is wrong is just unfair.
If we want to play the game of “100%” or “race manipulation,” then throw out every recent drafting race we have had because they have all turned into running at 80-85% to save fuel. That is not racing 100%, that is manipulating the race in a non-organic way — not running all-out, straight-up the whole time.
One could also argue that pushing a driver based on OEM is manipulating the race because of a bias to help one driver over the other. The waters get murky when one starts to argue that it is wrong to not push anyone. Is it Larson’s obligation to subject him and his car to undue risk? After all, the No. 6 had been involved in the last two big wrecks at Talladega, and Larson’s teammate was in the outside row as well.
Self-preservation is also still a legitimate strategy.
Prior to the communications, we did see the Hendrick Motorsports driver push Keselowski to the front, and he did not move up to block the top lane. He had a shot and did not take it. The topic regarding this situation should be about how the RFK Racing driver lost the race when he was in control of his own destiny. – Trenton Worsham
it’s a shame that at daytona and dega the drivers can’t win race on their own without assistance from a team/manufacturer mate.
Larson was saving fuel.
Race manipulation? No one does it better than NASCAR.
And you are full of crap. So many people complain that NASCAR is still losing fans and people like you are why. Say something positive. In the “Golden Age” of NASCAR in 1993 you don’t see Geoff Bodine pushing Dale Earnhardt by Dale Jarrett to try and get HIMSELF a win do you? Larson didn’t have a run and backing off of Kesolowski actually enabled him to suck up closer to up to push harder. You comment monkeys need to quit your complaining about racing or go plant flowers..or shave your legs. You guys cry and lie as much as the Antichrist Trump.
l
You had me, until you threw out the “Trump” card and showed your true colors. Another racist nazi in disguise.
Biased against Larson much? Pull the smt data for every car the ENTIRE race. They where all sandbagging. Pointing out 1 driver when the other 39 where doing the exact same thing is not very good reporting.
Larsen gave Lord Byron a better chance to win.
Chevrolet is still racing for the manufacturer’s championship. If Larson pushes Kes for a win, the margin is 13 for Chevy and 10 for Ford with 5 races remaining (giving Ford a slim chance of winning the manufacturer’s championship). Because a Chevy won, the margin is now 14 to 9 guaranteeing Chevy a share of the top spot on the podium.
This no different than when Jack Rousch told Trevor Bayne not to push Jeff Gordon at Daytona.
I rarely find myself agreeing with much Henderson writes about, and this is another example. If Keselowski’s not capable of winning on his own, why is Larson (who is getting PAID to drive for a competing make) obligated to help him win?
In plate racing drivers often have to settle for a lesser finishing position because of the difficulty in passing without help. But sometimes in helping another car you often hurt your finishing position even more. It’s a calculation a driver has to make in a split second, and only the driver can make that decision. Pushing, especially at the end of a race often results in a wreck, would Larson have been better off pushing and maybe wrecking, finishing 25th or 30th?
If your pushing a teammate to a win you’re not giving 100% to win yourself, but that’s okay with Henderson. Riding around at the back of the pack, or spending half the race at part throttle to save fuel, aren’t giving 100% to win, but that’s acceptable to her. But if you don’t go out of your way to help your COMPETITOR win, then she doesn’t think you’re giving 100%. Where does it say Larson, or anyone is is required to give 100% to help someone else win?
Want to know what would make even more sense? Not allowing teams and drivers who aren’t even in the championship compete in championship races. You don’t see this in any other sport.