Trevor Huddleston Dominates ARCA West at All American Speedway

Trevor Huddleston led every lap at All American Speedway en route to his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series West win.

Eric Nascimento Jr. crossed the line in second, with Tyler Reif finishing third. Sean Hingorani finished fourth, with Jack Wood rounding out the top five in fifth.

The remainder of the top 10 saw Ethan Nascimento in sixth, Jaron Giannini in seventh, Henry Barton in eighth, Eric Johnson Jr. in ninth and Kyle Keller in 10th.

The race would go caution-less, with all 150 laps being run under green flag conditions.

On the initial start, Trevor Huddleston jumped out to an early lead, taking sole possession by the time piled into turn three. Further back, championship leader Hingorani was on the move, working around Reif.

The initial green flag run of the race settled into be lengthy, with Huddleston pulling out to an extensive lead. Reif continued to fall back throughout the run, further adding intrigue to the championship battle.

By lap 50, not much had changed. Huddleston still held a commanding lead, and Hingorani had worked his way up to third. Reif, on the other hand, ran fifth.

When the field took 70 to go, the lead remained the same. However Hingorani and Reif began to battle for position, further adding to the intrigue of their championship battle. It would eventually be Reif who took the spot inside of 65 laps to go. By this point in the race, Huddleston had lapped up to the seventh position in Giannini.

The last 70 laps saw much of the same. Little to no passing, but Huddleston did lap up to fifth place Wood before taking the checkered flag.

The next time that ARCA West will take to the track will be on Oct. 26 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County Raceway. The green flag for that event will fly at 10 p.m. ET that evening, and the race broadcast will be aired on FloRacing.