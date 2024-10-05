Through The Gears: Talladega Best Bets

Ross Chastain stole it from us and the NASCAR Playoff drivers at Kansas last weekend!

Now, we head to Talladega Superspeedway for the second race in the round of 12. When people think of Talladega, chaos, unpredictability and longshot winners may come to their minds.

But, in nine of the last 10 races at this track for the Fall edition of this race, a playoff driver has won!

Team Penske holds my favorite all-around group to win this race. With Ryan Blaney 12-1, Joey Logano 13-1 and Austin Cindric 20-1, I can see any one of them getting the victory.

Non-Playoff drivers have won two races in the playoffs thus far. The biggest threats I can see stealing another in this one are Kyle Busch 12-1 as he has two top-three finishes in the last four superspeedway races this season.

Along with Bubba Wallace, who has great value at 20-1 to get his second Talladega win.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by Hurricane Helene. Please consider donating to Operation AirDrop as they collect and fly out supplies to those affected. A list of needs, a link to donate and even volunteer opportunities can be found at operation-airdrop.com. That’s Operation-airdrop.com as the Frontstretch family comes together to replace the horror of Helene with hope.

