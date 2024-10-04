Weekend Primer: YellaWood 500

With only six weeks left in the 2024 season, all of NASCAR’s top three series will be heading to the famous Talladega Superspeedway for the next stop of the playoffs. The 2.66-mile superspeedway will play host to the second race of the Round of 12 for both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, as well as the opening race for the Craftsman Truck Series’ Round of 8.

Arguably the biggest wildcard in the playoffs and on the entire schedule, Talladega’s treacherous banking will feature twists and turns at every corner, ranging from three-, four-wide racing to the dreaded Big One that could strike at any moment. An exciting weekend of racing lies ahead, and it’s a weekend where the playoff standings for all three series can and will be turned upside down.

Round of 12 Standings (2 Races Until Elimination)

Rank Driver Points Cut line 1 William Byron 3074 +34 2 Ryan Blaney 3068 +28 3 Christopher Bell 3068 +28 4 Kyle Larson 3058 +18 5 Denny Hamlin 3051 +11 6 Alex Bowman 3048 +8 7 Chase Elliott 3044 +4 8 Joey Logano 3044 +4 9 Tyler Reddick 3040 -4 10 Daniel Suarez 3030 -14 11 Chase Briscoe 3019 -25 12 Austin Cindric 3015 -29

The Playoff Consolation Standings

Rank Driver Points Difference 13 Ty Gibbs 2120 14 Martin Truex Jr. 2104 -16 15 Brad Keselowski 2069 -51 16 Harrison Burton 2045 -75

Best of the Rest

Rank Driver Points Difference 17 Ross Chastain 806 18 Chris Buescher 780 -26 19 Bubba Wallace 757 -49 20 Kyle Busch 658 -148

Quick Track Facts: Talladega

Built: 1969

First Cup race: 1969

Last Repaved: 2006

Length: 2.66 miles

Banking: 33 degrees (turns), 16.5 degrees (trioval), 2 degrees (straights)

Pit road speed limit: 55 mph

Talladega By the Numbers

Defending Winner: Ryan Blaney

Defending Spring Winner: Tyler Reddick

Most Wins (full-time drivers): Brad Keselowski (6)

Most Top Fives: Brad Keselowski & Denny Hamlin (11)

Most Top 10s: Denny Hamlin (16)

Most Poles: Chase Elliott & Christopher Bell (2)

Most Laps Led: Joey Logano (490)

Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: Martin Truex Jr. (111)

Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Todd Gilliland (5 starts, 12.8 avg. finish)

Former Talladega Winners in the field: Brad Keselowski (6), Ryan Blaney (3), Joey Logano (3), Kyle Busch (2), Chase Elliott (2), Denny Hamlin (2), Ross Chastain (1), Tyler Reddick (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), Bubba Wallace (1)

Playoff Driver Statistics at Talladega since 2022

Xfinity Series

Defending Race Winner: None (race not held last season)

Defending Spring Winner: Jesse Love

Playoff Standings (2 Races Before Elimination)

Truck Series

Defending Race Winner: Brett Moffitt (Not Entered)

Playoff Standings (3 Races Before Elimination)

Entry Lists

Cup: 40 entries, 40 spots

Notables: AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig No. 13*), Cody Ware (RWR No. 15), Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig No. 16), JJ Yeley (NY Racing No. 44), Anthony Alfredo (Beard No. 62), BJ McLeod (LFR No. 78)

* Unchartered car

Xfinity: 39 entries, 38 spots

Notables: Dylan Lupton (AMR No. 15), Taylor Gray (JGR No. 19), Aric Almirola (JGR No. 20), Dean Thompson (SHR No. 26), Jordan Anderson (JAR No. 32), Carson Kvapil (JRM No. 88)

Truck: 38 entries, 36 spots

Notables: William Sawalich (TRICON No. 1), Connor Zilisch (Spire No. 7), Johnny Sauter (Hattori No. 16), Kaden Honeycutt (Niece No. 45), Stefan Parsons (Henderson No. 75), Ryan Reed (MHR No. 91)

Where to Watch

Friday, Oct. 4

1 p.m. ET — Truck Qualifying (FS2)

4:30 p.m. ET – Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 (85 laps, 226.1 miles) (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. ET — Xfinity Qualifying (USA Network)

1:30 p.m. ET — Cup Qualifying (USA Network)

4 p.m. ET — United Rentals 250 (94 laps, 250 miles) (the CW)

Sunday, Oct. 6

2 p.m. ET — Cup Series YellaWood 500 (188 laps, 500 miles) (NBC)

Recent News

Drivers, teams, tracks and several other prominent figures in the NASCAR industry have volunteered and contributed to the relief efforts following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina and the Southeast United States. If you would like to help, you can donate to Operation Airdrop (link below).

New aerodynamic changes to have been made to the Cup cars to prevent them from going airborne this weekend. Previous aerodynamic changes were made at Daytona International Speedway in August but proved to be unsuccessful.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have jointly filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, citing “anti-competitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport,” among the reasons. FRM and 23XI were the only chartered teams that did not sign the 2025 agreement following a NASCAR-imposed deadline in early September.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

JR Motorsports’ 2025 Xfinity lineup is complete, as Carson Kvapil will compete full time for Rookie of the Year honors in the team’s No. 1 car, replacing Mayer. He joins Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Zilisch as the team’s full-time drivers next season.

Kaden Honeycutt will drive Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 truck full-time in 2025. Honeycutt has driven the truck on a part-time basis this season, and he has two top fives and five top 10s in 10 starts.