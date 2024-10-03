On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf interviews NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman.

They chat about why it was the right time to end in his full-time racing career after this season, his outlook for the playoffs and his thoughts on Nick Sanchez replacing him at Big Machine Racing in 2025.

After the Kligerman conversation, Nolen is joined by Tom Bowles to discuss the biggest story of the week in NASCAR: the antitrust lawsuit that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has brought against NASCAR after the two teams failed to sign the new charter agreement. Nolen and Bowles go in-depth on every aspect of the suit and its possible effect on the sport. Plus, they look at if it will have any on-track ramifications for the rest of this season.

Josh Berry and NASCAR’s handling of his incident at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series last weekend are the focus of the Soundbite of the Week. After hearing Berry’s post-race comments, Nolen and Bowles analyze what had happened and assess if changes are needed to be made.

Nolen and Bowles wrap up with some final thoughts about Denny Hamlin and his outlook for the rest of the playoffs, with the added outside factors coming from him being the owner of 23XI.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

https://youtu.be/AlVP83hMvy8

