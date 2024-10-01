NASCAR Community Rallying Together to Support Hurricane Helene Relief

Much of the NASCAR and motorsports communities are coming together in support of various relief efforts after Hurricane Helene went through the Southeastern U.S.
The storm affected parts of Georgia, Northern Florida, Eastern Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and the Carolinas. Some of the hardest hits were in Asheville, N.C., and other small towns in North Carolina.
With many NASCAR teams located in these areas, several are collecting supplies, transporting supplies or donating funds to causes that help. Below are just some of the ones who have posted on social media about their efforts to support those in need.
Greg Biffle
Biffle has been using helicopters to bring in essentials and aid those in need. Starlink and other companies have also pitched in to help.
Joe Gibbs Racing
JGR was accepting water, nonperishable food and tarps to assist those affected by the hurricane.
JR Motorsports & zMAX CARS Tour
JRM and the CARS Tour are collecting various supplies, with the team matching all supply donations.
Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing is also accepting donations of toiletries, water and other supplies at its shop.
Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse team co-owner Justin Marks went to Asheville with Aerial Recovery to support relief efforts.
23XI Racing
23XI is also gathering donations at its shop. Additionally, co-owner Michael Jordan and the team are donating $500,000 each to the NC Disaster Relief Fund as well as Second Harvest of Metrolina.
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski brought supplies that will go to the Appalachia area.
Joey Logano
Logano and the Joey Logano Foundation are pledging $250,000 for the hurricane relief efforts in the Western Carolinas.
Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega will be a drop-off location this weekend for food, bottled water, diapers and wipes.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Speedway officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway are holding a relief drive and accepting bottled water, non-perishable foods and baby diapers/wipes.
Bristol Motor Speedway
BMS has opened its campgrounds for evacuees. It also helped the National Guard load water onto its trucks.
North Wilkesboro Speedway
Similar to CMS, North Wilkesboro is also collecting donations at its track.
Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville is accepting donations of bottled water, which will be delivered by God’s Pit Crew to those in need.
Darlington Raceway
Darlington brought some items that will head to those affected in the Carolinas.
If you’d like to help, you can donate to Operation Airdrop.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
Nascar race teams and individuals have ALWAYS been super generous and fast in helping out good causes. A ton of downright good people on those teams and those associated with them. North Carolina and southerners are like people in the Midwest. Very quick to reach out and help in situations like this. I applaud them for sure. Always.