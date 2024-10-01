NASCAR on TV this week
Chase Briscoe, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Happy Hour: Did Chase Briscoe Do Anything Wrong?

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by sports reporter Matthew Schwartz to talk about the Kyle BuschChase Briscoe incident as well as the aftermath of Ross Chastain‘s playoff-spoiling win at Kansas Speedway.

Chastain became the 17th different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series weekend. With two wild card races coming up at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the quartet predict how high that number can go and how good parity is for the series.

The gang also set up what a non-playoff driver winning in the Round of 12 opener will do for the remainder of the playoffs. Could it lead to a top driver of the year missing the cut?

See also
5 Points to Ponder: Playoff Disruption or Business as Usual?

The guys dive into what happened between Busch and Briscoe when the former was trying to lap the latter at Kansas. Was it just a racing deal, or did Briscoe cross a line as a car getting lapped?

It was announced on Tuesday (Oct. 1) Carson Kvapil will drive for JR Motorsports full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. With Kvapil, Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes and more joining an already stacked series, the Happy Hour guys debate if 2025 will have the deepest field since Cup drivers started getting limited.

See also
Carson Kvapil Competing Full Time at JRM in Xfinity in 2025

It was also announced this week that Netflix’s Full Speed, the show that follows around the Cup playoff contenders, would return for a season 2. In the bonus segment, the quartet describe what they would want Netflix to see if they were a driver the camera crew was following.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Help Those In Need From Hurricane Helene

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Content Director

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Content Director

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Home > Articles > Cup Series
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x