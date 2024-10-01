On this week’s Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by sports reporter Matthew Schwartz to talk about the Kyle Busch–Chase Briscoe incident as well as the aftermath of Ross Chastain‘s playoff-spoiling win at Kansas Speedway.

Chastain became the 17th different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series weekend. With two wild card races coming up at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the quartet predict how high that number can go and how good parity is for the series.

The gang also set up what a non-playoff driver winning in the Round of 12 opener will do for the remainder of the playoffs. Could it lead to a top driver of the year missing the cut?

The guys dive into what happened between Busch and Briscoe when the former was trying to lap the latter at Kansas. Was it just a racing deal, or did Briscoe cross a line as a car getting lapped?

It was announced on Tuesday (Oct. 1) Carson Kvapil will drive for JR Motorsports full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. With Kvapil, Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes and more joining an already stacked series, the Happy Hour guys debate if 2025 will have the deepest field since Cup drivers started getting limited.

It was also announced this week that Netflix’s Full Speed, the show that follows around the Cup playoff contenders, would return for a season 2. In the bonus segment, the quartet describe what they would want Netflix to see if they were a driver the camera crew was following.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.