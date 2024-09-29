Ross Chastain joined Chris Buescher as the second non-playoff driver to disrupt the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning a postseason race, claiming the victory at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (Sept. 29).

Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz discuss Chastain finally winning his first race of the season, plus how worried the playoff drivers should be with nobody locked in heading to Talladega Superspeedway.

