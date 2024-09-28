Through The Gears: Kansas Best Bets

We picked up a dominating win last weekend courtesy of Kyle Larson at Bristol! If you tuned in you know we liked the mid-week value as well which was +650 to get him as the outright winner compared to +300 on race day.

Now, we take a look ahead to this weeks racing action from Kansas Speedway! Wyatt Watson (@WyattWRacing) joins the program to help break down the first race in the round of 12.

It is very important to note how the odds will shift in this one. In the Spring Kansas race, four of the top-five finishers started ninth or worse. So, qualifying won’t make a huge impact with drivers able to work their way up the field.

The favorites, no surprise, are Kyle Larson +400 and Denny Hamlin +550. I will definitely have one of those two at least on the card for this one. But, I will not place that bet until after P/Q due to their current lines being so low.

Opposite to that strategy, there are some great drivers that present closing line value prior to P/Q. Christopher Bell is the best at 13-1. Bell has three poles in the last five races at this track, I expect that number to be cut in half value wise if he gets another. Additionally, Toyota has been stellar at this speedway recently. Winning nine of the last 15 races here.

Chase Elliott 12-1, Joey Logano 22-1 and Bubba Wallace 24-1 are some other prices I have my eye on with the high value.

The best odds we will see overall, Tyler Reddick +850. Tune in to hear why he is one of our favorite plays in this one!

Listen where ever you get your podcasts, you can also watch the show on our YouTube linked below. Comment who you think will win at Kansas!