Stock Car Scoop: Harrison Burton’s Playoff Hail Mary

Harrison Burton clinched a spot in the playoffs in the penultimate race of the regular season, scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway.
It was also Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th organizational victory.
Adam Cheek and Wyatt Watson discuss Burton and team’s milestone win, as well as yet another flipping Cup machine and more.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.