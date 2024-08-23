Through the Gears: Daytona Best Bets

After cashing on Tyler Reddick as the 11-1 outright winner at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series last week, we are back looking to make some money at Daytona International Speedway.

The theme of this episode: predicting the unpredictable. We have seen some chaotic superspeedway races, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find some data to back up the drivers who may win this one.

With consistent drivers racing up front like Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin at 13-1, it’s a safe play to take a look at those favorites here. We have seen less surprise winners at this track in the Next Gen era thus far.

There are some trends we can also look at based on the last three superspeedway races this season. Only six drivers have finished inside the top 12 multiple times at those tracks, Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace among them. You will hear their names a bunch in this one, as they try to win and lock themselves in to the NASCAR playoffs.

There are more drivers worth a look unit wise based on their high values. Keep an eye on them to win and for a top-10 finish. Less heavy on props this week due to the risk/reward factor.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.