Entry List: 2024 Sprecher 150

The ARCA Menards Series heads to the Milwaukee Mile for the 2024 Sprecher 150, and there are 24 cars entered.

The event is a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East.

Cody Dennison is in the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Dennison is making his second start in FTR’s No. 10, as he has primarily raced the No. 11 for Andy Hillenburg‘s operation.

Ryan Roulette returns to the No. 12 for FTR after Tim Monroe raced the car at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

All other cars return their drivers from either Illinois in the ARCA Menards Series or Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for ARCA East.

The 2024 Sprecher 150 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.