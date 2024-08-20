Happy Hour: Is Kyle Larson Really Better Than Max Verstappen?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by Frontstretch‘s Danny Peters to talk the debate sweeping the motorsports world: Is NASCAR’s Kyle Larson or Formula 1’s Max Verstappen the best driver?

Larson added fuel to that debate this week when he told FloRacing, “I know in my mind I am better than him [Verstappen] as an all-around driver.” The Happy Hour quartet weigh in on who they believe is better between the two elite drivers.

The guys also predict which of the drivers currently in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs could win their first title, with the frontrunners being Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick. They then discuss whether Austin Dillon has any chance of overturning NASCAR’s decision to not count his Richmond Raceway win toward playoff eligibility when the appeals board hears the case.

It didn’t take much for Corey LaJoie‘s car to go airborne when he spun at Michigan International Speedway on Monday (Aug. 19). Is that something NASCAR should be concerned about? The guys give their takes.

In the bonus segment, with Backyard Baseball making a comeback, the gang select which old NASCAR games they wish would get made again.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Michael Massie Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!