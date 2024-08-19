Entry List: 2024 Liuna! 175

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens its 2024 playoffs at the Milwaukee Mile, where 37 trucks vie for 36 positions.
One truck will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.
Dexter Bean is in the No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports. This is Bean’s first Truck attempt of 2024, and he’s looking to make his fourth career series start. Mason Massey raced this truck full-time before this week’s race.
Roper Racing and Marco Andretti return to the track, and Andretti will pilot the No. 04 for the third time this year.
Norm Benning is back with his own team, Norm Benning Racing. He will attempt the race in his No. 6 entry, his first attempt of the season.
Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 truck is put back in the hands of Sammy Smith. The Xfinity regular has raced this truck on the short tracks for Spire this year, and Milwaukee will be his fourth race with the team.
Floridian Motorsports enters the No. 21 truck with Blake Lothian as its driver. Lothian is attempting his fourth career race and first with Floridian.
Mason Maggio is back in the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing.
Attempting his Truck debut in the Niece Motorsports No. 44 is Matthew Gould. Matthew is the son of Phil Gould, the crew chief for Niece’s No. 45 truck.
Jack Wood makes his latest start in the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.
Trucks Milwaukee Entry List
The 2024 Liuna! 175 will happen Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.
