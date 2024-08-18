Dow Extends Its Sponsorship for Austin Dillon in 2025

Austin Dillon will continue to have Dow as a primary sponsor in 2025, Richard Childress Racing announced on Sunday (Aug. 18).

Dow has sponsored Dillon, the grandson of team owner Richard Childress, since he entered the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2014. RCR will field Dillon in the No. 3 and Kyle Busch in the No. 8 in 2025.

The organization did not specify how many races Dow will serve as a primary sponsor.

“Dow’s relationship has been one of the most personal and authentic relationships of my motorsports career,” Dillon said in a team release. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting Dow employees globally, some of which have become close friends. We’ve seen first-hand the power of the partnership with programs such as the Dow Salutes Veterans program growing each year, and customers from a variety of businesses finding value in their relationship with Dow through their at-track experience.

“Dow has supported me since day 1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it means a lot to know that Dow scientists are working behind the scenes to extract every ounce of speed we can from our Chevys. I’m proud to be associated with one of the world’s foremost materials science companies and will do my best to represent Dow both on and off track.”

Overall, Dillon has five wins in his Cup career with a best points finish of 11th, set three times most recently in 2022.

In 2024, Dillon has one win, one top five, three top 10s and sits 31st in the points. His win at Richmond Raceway was deemed encumbered so it does not count for making the playoffs. RCR has appealed NASCAR’s decision.