Sheldon Creed Wins Xfinity Pole at Michigan

With a fast lap of 171.645 mph, Sheldon Creed won the pole for Saturday’s (August 17) Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
It’s the second pole of 2024 for Creed and the third of his Xfinity career, and he was the only driver to break the 41-second barrier in the qualifying session.
Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing combined to sweep the top five starting spots. Indianapolis winner Riley Herbst will start second, followed by Taylor Gray, points leader Cole Custer and Chandler Smith.
Brandon Jones is the fastest Chevrolet on the grid in sixth, while Ryan Sieg and Carson Kvapil will make up the fourth row. Rounding out the top 10 on row five are Jesse Love and John Hunter Nemechek.
All 39 cars entered made a qualifying lap. Ryan Ellis in the No. 43 and Joey Gase in the No. 35 will ride shotgun on the field in the last row.
Morgan Baird, who qualified the No. 53 for Joey Gase Motorsports, will be the lone DNQ for tomorrow’s race. He set a faster time than both Ellis and Gase but failed to qualify with the No. 53 car being the lowest of the three in owner points.
Xfinity Michigan Qualifying Results
The 2024 Cabo Wabo 250 will start on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.
About the author
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.
