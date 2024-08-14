Bringing the Heat: Connor Hall’s Old-School Approach to Racing

On this episode of “Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen,” Michael Massie has a conversation with NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Connor Hall, who made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut this past weekend at Richmond.

Massie and Hall talk about having his debut at his home track, his future plans in the Truck Series and how he balances a full-time job and his racing.

After the Hall conversation, Massie and Nolen react to the wild finish at Richmond this past weekend and the eventual penalty that was given to Austin Dillon. They debate whether NASCAR was in the right or too severe in its punishment, and the future implications that this might bring to the sport.

For the Soundbite of the Week, Massie and Nolen reacted to Daniel Suarez‘s comments about the tire options at Richmond and ponder if this was a successful experiment that NASCAR could use in the future.

The show wraps up with some final thoughts about the bigger picture of whether the current win-and-in format in NASCAR is the best thing for the sport, or if there should be alterations or other parameters to it.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.