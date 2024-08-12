Entry List: 2024 Firekeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for its 24th race of the season, and there are 36 cars for 40 positions.
All 36 drivers will make the race, barring any entry list changes.
Cody Ware is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Ware has split time in this car with Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst.
Kaulig Racing has AJ Allmendinger in its No. 16 car. This will be Allmendinger’s 11th Cup start of 2024 and ninth in the No. 16.
Cup Michigan Entry List
The 2024 Firekeepers Casino 400 will happen Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on USA Network.
