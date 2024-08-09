Daniel Suarez Staying With Trackhouse in 2025

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced Aug. 9.

Suarez has captured both of his two career Cup victories during his tenure at Trackhouse, including a photo-finish win at Atlanta Motor Speedway this year.

“Trackhouse is home to me and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” Suárez said in a team release. “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my amigos and amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

The announcement also confirmed Freeway Insurance will remain with Suarez for a fifth straight season. Freeway will be the primary sponsor for Suarez for a third of the 2025 schedule, including the Daytona 500 and the All-Star Race.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” owner Justin Marks added. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

Suarez is currently locked into the playoffs with his win at Atlanta. The No. 99 driver enters Richmond Raceway 17th in the series standings with two top fives and four top 10s.