Connor Zilisch Joining JRM in 2025

Connor Zilisch will run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2025 for JR Motorsports, the team announced Aug. 7.

Zilisch will pilot the No. 88.

“With so much support from Chevrolet and chances to race in Trucks, ARCA and Trans Am with the support of Silver Hare Racing, I was able to sign with Trackhouse and they went to work to secure an incredible opportunity for me,” Zilisch said in a team release. “I am so grateful and can’t wait to show them that their trust in me is warranted. It is mind-blowing to think that I will be driving for JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is one of my heroes. I’m ready to put in the work.”

He signed with Trackhouse Racing as a developmental driver in January.

Zilisch has already accumulated wins across multiple series, including a Rolex 24 hours of Daytona victory in the LMP2 category.

He also has four wins in the ARCA Menards Series East, including three combined ARCA Menards Series/ARCA East races.

Additionally, Zilisch made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas, finishing fourth after securing the pole.

Sponsors for Zilisch will be announced at a later date.