Thinkin’ Out Loud at Indianapolis: The IndyCar-ification of NASCAR

What Happened?

A Kyle Larson redemption story arc concluded after Larson blazed through the field and survived overtime to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After the Memorial Day double attempt came to a dismal end without Larson even turning a lap in the Cup car at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he returned with the same paint scheme to find victory lane for the fourth time this season.

REPOST TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON FOR WINNING THE #BRICKYARD400!



A BURNOUT FOR THE AGES AT INDY! pic.twitter.com/jafOGgOCVu — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2024

Behind Larson, Tyler Reddick finished second, his third top three in the last five races, and a heated Ryan Blaney crossed the line in third.

What Really Happened?

In its return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time since 2020, NASCAR’s top series showed an uncanny resemblance to the famous open wheel race that happens at this same venue each year: the Indianapolis 500. In fact, the Cup Series has grown to be more like the NTT IndyCar Series than many people realize.

This is what happens in the Indy 500. It's very interesting to see all the fuel saving — Kevin Nix (@kevin_nix33) July 21, 2024

Before a rash of cautions set up a myriad of fuel strategies in the final stage, the opening segments of the race featured a narrow groove with little passing, which has sort of been the norm for stock cars at Indianapolis. But the need for the Next Gen to have multiple lanes only amplified the problem, and drivers couldn’t quite find the momentum they needed to get a run down the long straightaways to make a pass.

The Next Gen machine — a kit car — involves raised corner speeds, leaving a bigger wake and making it harder for drivers to follow the car in front on tracks with a narrow groove. When you look at IndyCar racing, they have a kit car and a similar issue with passing on narrow race tracks.

In IndyCar, quick tire changes make fuel strategy ultra important, and it often comes down to who can take the least fuel latest. This weekend, and for much of the season, quicker Cup pit stops make fuel savings ultra important, leading to conversations like Chase Elliott had with Alan Gustafson about “biting the bullet,” or Reddick being told to wait on one stop so the team can pack it full.

With the increased emphasis on strategies, crew chiefs are becoming superstars in their own right. Much like the IndyCar race strategists get a lot of mentions on the broadcasts, crew chief names Chris Gabehart, Cliff Daniels, Matt McCall and Paul Wolfe no longer help control the conversation. They are the conversation.

The identity of the Cup Series has shifted. If you need further proof, just look at how differently Cup and Xfinity Series races progress on a weekly basis.

In nearly every race this summer, track position and fuel strategy have played a role in creating some wild moments and putting pressure on the bubble. From the strategy aspect, along with the on-track product and the disadvantage of dirty air, the Cup Series has some striking similarities to the IndyCar product.

The difference? The chaos.

The open wheel cars are so light and quick that they have many rules, written and unwritten, about contact and blocking. It rarely happens, but when it does, it gets ugly, leading to big, unsafe crashes.

On the other hand, stock car drivers, with their closed cockpits and fenders, have adopted a new driving style. In fact, it’s been on display for the past few races.

The first and second stages stay relatively green, as guys let each other go and figure out what they have. But once the third stage starts, all of that goes out the window.

Because of the difficulty to pass, restarts have a heightened sense of urgency. This summer, we have seen so, so many restart crashes in the third stage, because guys make bold moves, followed by even bolder blocks, and more often than not, somebody refuses to give and a crash happens.

We saw it in stage two at Sonoma Raceway, where drivers seemed to spin each other around all 11 turns at the track. It happened again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. While the rain didn’t help, overzealous moves both before and after the track got damp lead to 68 of the final 119 laps occuring under caution.

Nashville Superspeedway eatured a rash of yellows in stage three before the five-overtime madness. More rain in Chicago short-circuited drivers as they ran each other — and themselves — into walls and tire barriers both during the race and after the checkered. At Pocono Raceway, a rash of yellows brought out a couple more restart wrecks before the 23-lap run to the finish.

And this weekend featured more restart ugliness at the start and end of the final stage.

I’m having Nashville flashbacks — Caleb Barnes (@calebbarnes_) July 21, 2024

Strategy racing can be fun, but only when the race runs green, and I don’t think many NASCAR fans want to see the IndyCar style of fuel-saving strategy racing become the weekly norm.

At the same time, the extreme difficulty of passing at more and more tracks as the cars grow more and more even is leading to some pretty ugly crashes and chaotic overtime finishes.

Ultimately, this style of racing and the patterns of the last few months will lead NASCAR in one of two directions: There will be major rule changes, or there will be major car changes. Hopefully NASCAR picks the latter.

Who Stood Out?

How about Bubba Wallace? After he climbed out of the car, he still had some self-criticism, but he has made up some major ground on the cut line the last few weeks. The No. 23 unloaded a step behind Reddick, but Wallace made up for it in qualifying, which set him up to earn stage points and a win, before finishing fifth.

Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric also stood out at the end. Gilliland sat in position to capitalize had Larson and Blaney come together, and he still wound up in sixth with his strategy. After running way in the back early, Cindric also salvaged a great finish in seventh.

One other driver who deserves a shoutout is John Hunter Nemechek. While he got caught up in the first overtime restart melee, Nemechek unloaded fast, made the final round in qualifying and led laps, gapping the field while he ran out front.

Who Fell Flat?

For the second week in a row, Ty Gibbs’ engine fell flat. To this point, Gibbs has had a solid, consistent season, but the last few weeks have caused him to slide closer to the playoff cutoff line as well.

Entering this weekend, the No. 24 car had won the Brickyard 400 in every 10 years since winning the first race in 1994. That ended when William Byron went spinning down the backstretch after a Stewart-Haas Racing tag team elimination from Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece. However, the flat part of this comes from Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle.

Rudy Fugle is the crew chief equivalent of Kyle Larson or Tyler Reddick. — Caleb Barnes (@calebbarnes_) July 21, 2024

Let me explain: In the age where crew chiefs are becoming superstars, Fugle certainly is making a name for himself. Fugle brings fast cars to the track each weekend, and he has employed some great strategy calls that have been key in many of Byron’s wins over the past two seasons.

However, much like Larson always has speed but can sometimes make mistakes that take himself out of the race, Fugle will also at times make a different strategy decision that puts the car in an unfavorable position. This weekend, when teams on the same strategy stopped for two tires and a splash of gas, Fugle held Byron for four tires and a fill up. Byron restarted further back and got caught up in a mess because of it.

"Got back there where we probably shouldn't have been, got run over." -William Byron on the crash that took him out of the race at Indy.



Also hear from AJ Allmendinger and Harrison Burton: https://t.co/LqmEiU82ds



📹 @AnthonyDamcott pic.twitter.com/yMAtgTQVbb — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 21, 2024

Better Than Last Time?

Despite its flaws, this race cleared both last year on the road course and the last race on the oval in 2020. The fuel strategies this summer have made many of the races extra interesting, and this race definitely had that.

Oh this race is cooking now #NASCAR — Trey Lyle (@TreyLyleVT) July 21, 2024

While some drivers at the front ran partial throttle for lap after lap, Larson put on a show for the fans driving up through the field.

And the fans loved it.

The crowd anytime Kyle Larson makes a pass pic.twitter.com/VxUEemEBIS — Caleb Barnes (@calebbarnes_) July 21, 2024

You know what? It actually kind of looked like the Indy 500, where Larson would take advantage of the early lifters and make a late dive to the inside. Larson likely picked that up in May, and it made for an epic show at the end before the overtime attempts.

Paint Scheme of the Race

Because of the story of this scheme, Larson’s HendrickCars.com blue mixed with McLaren papaya takes the award this week. After Larson missed out on running this scheme at Charlotte in May, the team decided to bring it back to Indy to pay homage to McLaren and Larson’s run, and it was pretty cool to see it end up in victory lane this time around.

Let’s go kiss some 🧱! pic.twitter.com/nnCEpgWTmK — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 21, 2024

Jimmie Johnson’s Brickyard return didn’t go to plan, but his Carvana scheme had some extra cool details. After all, it was designed by his daughters.

Masterful artistry from my very talented daughters. pic.twitter.com/jaYuwa4oru — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 18, 2024

What’s Next?

The NASCAR Cup Series has its first and only break of the season. Thanks to the Olympics, the Cup Series will not race for the next two weeks. NASCAR returns Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET for another night race at Richmond Raceway. The race will air on USA Network.