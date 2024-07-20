Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Lock Out Front Row at Hungary

Lando Norris led a one-two result for McLaren in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, turning a lap just a little over two-hundredths of a second faster than teammate Oscar Piastri.

A late red flag in Q3 ensured that qualifying would end with a “one-lap shootout” with just enough time for most teams to make one more lap. But outside of Daniel Ricciardo, who moved up to ninth, no drivers who took the lap made up any time.

Max Verstappen chose not to and finished third in qualifying.

“I am [over the moon],” Norris said in the podium interview. “Not an easy qualifying, different conditions. Ending up on top is always the best part. Happy, especially for the team, a one-two is even better to see.”

Q3

With two minutes and 13 seconds to go in the session, Yuki Tsunoda ran off out of turn 5, wheel-hopped into the wall and effectively destroyed the car thanks to the wet grass and gravel. This set up the “one-lap shootout” to end the session.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:15:227m 2. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.022s 3. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.046s 4. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.469s 5. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.627s 6. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.678s 7. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.816s 8. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.017s 9. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +1.220s 10. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +1.250s

Q2

The track was bone dry for this qualifying session after being slippery on and off in Q1.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.010s 12. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.077s 13. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.122s 14. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.236s 15. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.241s

Q1

Sergio Perez crashed out of qualifying with 6 minutes and 45 seconds remaining in the session. This is not good for the Mexican driver, with plenty of conversations over the past month on whether he will continue in the car following the upcoming summer break.

Perez is ok, but his Red Bull certainly isn't…



He'll start tomorrow's race from P15 at best 😖#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tPGEEw3Lqg — Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2024

To Perez’s credit, Q1 was a particularly tricky round, with rain coming in and out and forcing drivers to run almost the entire session prior to Perez’s wreck. George Russell, who won the pole last season at this race, was also surprisingly knocked out of qualifying in this session.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.035s 17. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.117s 18. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.186s 19. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.198s 20. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.315s

Now that qualifying is finished, it’s time for the race. The second half of the 2024 season will begin with the 13th Grand Prix of the season. Lights out for the Hungarian Grand Prix will come at 9 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.