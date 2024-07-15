Entry List: 2024 TSport 200

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its way to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for its 15th race of 2024, and there are 35 trucks for 36 positions.

All 35 trucks will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

William Sawalich is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. It’s his third Truck start of the year and ninth of his career.

Roper Racing and Marco Andretti reunite for the No. 04 entry. Andretti’s lone start of the year came at Circuit of the Americas, where he lost the rear-end housing on his truck in the closing laps.

Sammy Smith is driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. He, like Sawalich, is also making his third Truck start of 2024. His best finish is fifth at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Hattori Racing Enterprises is attempting its second race of the season, and Johnny Sauter will be the driver of the No. 16. With a full field not entered, IRP should mark the team’s first start of the year.

Tyler Tomassi will make his series debut in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 22.

Niece Motorsports is fielding a fourth truck, the No. 44, for Conor Daly. The 32-year-old is running both the Truck race and the Xfinity race this weekend. It’s the first time this year that Niece is bringing four trucks to the racetrack.

Jack Wood will race the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The 2024 TSport 200 will be held Friday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.