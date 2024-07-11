Bringing the Heat: Josh Williams Assesses His First Season at Kaulig

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen chats with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams about how his first season with Kaulig Racing has gone so far. Nolen also asks about the differences in the car Williams is experiencing now that he is in top-tier equipment, and he talks about his time visiting children’s hospitals over the years.

After the Williams conversation, Trey Lyle fills in as host the rest of the way and is joined by Stephen Stumpf to react to Front Row Motorsports’ announcement of their signing of Noah Gragson for the 2025 season and beyond. Plus, they discuss whether Bubba Wallace‘s fine was enough punishment for his actions post-race toward Alex Bowman last weekend in Chicago.

Lyle and Stumpf debate whether NASCAR should return to not having stage cautions during road course races after hearing comments from Michael McDowell after the race in Chicago.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

