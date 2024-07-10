Stephen Mallozzi Attempting Xfinity Debut at Pocono

Stephen Mallozzi will attempt his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway, he announced July 10.

He later further discussed the reveal via TobyChristie.com.

Mallozzi is now entered in the No. 35 for Joey Gase Motorsports, which initially appeared on the entry list without a driver.

Additionally, Mallozzi will drive the No. 27 for Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the track. Keith McGee was originally listed as its driver.

Should he qualify, Pocono will mark Mallozzi’s first Xfinity start. He has six Truck starts entering Pocono since 2022, including one this year with RBR, finishing 28th at Martinsville Speedway in its No. 22. His best finish is 22nd in his debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022.

We went from no rides, to two rides. Official announcement @ 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/soZ7zgUEdw — Stephen Mallozzi (@DriverMallozz) July 10, 2024

Mallozzi is the 11th driver to appear in JGM’s No. 35 in 2024.