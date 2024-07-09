Brayton Laster Running IRP for Peterson

Brayton Laster will drive for Wayne Peterson Motorsports in the Circle City 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 19, he announced July 9.

Laster will drive the No. 06 in his fourth attempt of the season and his first with Peterson.

“The entire team is excited to have Brayton in the No. 06 Toyota Camry for Indianapolis Raceway Park,” Nate Moeller, WPR’s crew chief and occasional driver, said. “It is always fantastic to have a new driver with the team, and especially when they get to run at their home track and we are really looking forward to the whole weekend.”

Laster, a Greenwood, Ind., native, netted three top-10 finishes in 2023 driving for Rise Motorsports.

“It has definitely been a rough year for us,” Laster added. “We missed the show at Daytona [International Speedway], and then I do not have a whole lot of intermediate experience so my races at Phoenix [Raceway] and Kansas [Speedway] were all about seat time and not focusing primarily on being competitive, so going back to a short track where I can try to shine is definitely much needed.

“I’ve competed on all types of tracks now in the ARCA platform, but prior to racing ARCA I was running across the Midwest on dirt and asphalt at short tracks just like IRP. It is where I typically feel most comfortable and competitive at. It is always exciting when you’re with a new group, especially one whose roots are as embedded into NASCAR and ARCA as Wayne Peterson’s.”

In addition to racing at IRP, Laster is planning to race again the following weekend with the Peterson team at Salem Speedway on July 27. However, that determination will be made after the conclusion of the Circle City 200.

In 2024, Laster has driven for MAN Motorsports in a partnership with Justin Carroll Racing, Fast Track Racing and Rise. His best finish is 22nd at Kansas with Rise.