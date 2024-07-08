Entry List: 2024 CRC Brakleen 175

Just three races remain in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season, and 36 teams make the trip to this week’s race at Pocono Raceway.

All 36 trucks will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

Kris Wright is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Wright’s second Truck start of the season, and he’s looking to improve on his 30th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Spire Motorsports taps Connor Mosack for its No. 7 entry. It’s Mosack’s fifth Truck start of the year and third for Spire. He has one top 10, a seventh at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in his first four races.

Sage Karam will make his second career Truck start in the No. 21 for Floridian Motorsports. His only other series start came in 2021 for Jordan Anderson Racing at Martinsville Speedway, where he finished 32nd.

This year, Mason Maggio has split time between Reaume Brothers Racing and Floridian Motorsports, and that trend will continue at Pocono. He’s in the No. 22 for RBR this week.

Niece Motorsports and Ross Chastain reunite with the No. 45 at the Tricky Triangle. Chastain won earlier this year at Darlington Raceway in this truck.

Thad Moffitt is driving the No. 46 this week, but for Young’s Motorsports instead of Faction 46. Young’s brought two trucks to Pocono, the Nos. 02 and 46. Faction 46’s plans beyond Pocono are not yet known after Dawson Cram raced the truck at Nashville.

ThorSport Racing’s No. 66 has swapped between Conner Jones and Luke Fenhaus this year, and Fenhaus is back in the truck after Jones drove it at Nashville.

Zane Smith will race the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Smith has split time with Jack Wood in this truck.

The 2024 CRC Brakleen 175 will be contested Friday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.