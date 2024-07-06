Nick Joanides to Lead ARCA West Race to Green at Irwindale

Nick Joanides has won the pole for tonight’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Irwindale Speedway with a lap of 18.380 seconds. It’s the first time in his ARCA career that the 54-year-old won a pole.

Tyler Reif will start on the front row with Joanides, rolling off second. Venturini Motorsports teammates Isabella Robusto and Sean Hingorani will share row two, starting third and fourth respectively.

Trevor Huddleston, who won at Irwindale in 2023, will start fifth. He’ll share row three with Jake Finch, who rolls off sixth in the third VMS entry.

Kole Raz, Jack Wood, Jason Giannini, and Todd Souza will each start in the top 10 this evening as well.

Tonight’s West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 presented by Napa Auto Parts at Irwindale is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET, with coverage coming exclusively on FloSports.