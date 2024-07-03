Entry Lists: NAPA Auto Parts 150 & West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150

The ARCA Menards Series West travels to Irwindale Speedway for a doubleheader on July 4 and 6.
The doubleheader comes after the first Irwindale race of the 2024 season was postponed earlier this year.
The entry lists are nearly identical except for two teams. Danica Dart will drive the No. 11 for Kennealy Keller Motorsports in only the second race (the car is not entered in race one), while Rick Goodale and Tim Goulet will share driving duties for Rise Motorsports’ No. 31. Goodale is making his ARCA debut.
After a few races off, Kole Raz, a winner earlier this season, will drive Jerry Pitts Racing’s No. 5.
Mikey Killen will make his series debut in a second car for Jan’s Towing Racing, the No. 9. Jaron Giannini will also debut in the series, driving Sigma Performance Services’ No. 23.
Sean Hingorani and Jake Finch rejoin Venturini Motorsports in its Nos. 15 and 20.
Garrett Zacharias is back in the series, driving the No. 77 for Performance-P1 Motorsports.
Race one will be held July 4 at 10 p.m. ET, aired on FloRacing. The second is on July 6 at the same time and channel.
