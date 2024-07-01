Joey Logano Replacing Hailie Deegan at Chicago

Joey Logano will drive the No. 15 Ford for AM Racing at the Chicago street course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, replacing Hailie Deegan, the team announced July 1.

The car will be sponsored by Klutch Vodka.

“The level of competition in the Xfinity Series is as competitive as it’s ever been,” AM Racing team president Wade Moore said in a team release. “It is our goal at AM Racing to field a competitive race team through our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and provide any of our drivers the best equipment and opportunity to be successful on track each weekend.

“With that being said, we haven’t had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season. When the opportunity to have Joey in the car at Chicago became a possibility, we felt we needed to take advantage of the knowledge and feedback that a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion could provide to our team’s growth.”

This will be Logano’s first Xfinity start since 2019. He has amassed 30 wins, 95 top fives and 143 top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s second-tier division.

“Racing in the rain on Chicago’s street course last year was a challenge within itself,” Logano said. “Any extra seat time is always a positive for unique tracks such as this one. Driving the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars are a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang, with high hopes to wheel it to the front.”

Deegan raced the No. 15 in the first 17 Xfinity races in 2024. She sits 27th in the standings with an average finish of 26.8. Her best finish of the season is 12th at Talladega Superspeedway.

The release did not specify if Deegan would be back in the car as scheduled at Pocono Raceway and beyond.