William Sawalich Leading ARCA Field to Green at Berlin

William Sawalich took the ARCA Menards Series pole tonight (June 29) at Berlin Raceway following a lap of 93.855 mph.
The lap gives Sawalich his third national division pole in five starts in 2024.
Gavan Boschele, who is making his ARCA debut, will share the front row with Sawalich when the green flag drops.
Rev Racing teammates Andres Perez and Lavar Scott will start on row two.
Sean Hingorani concludes the top five. Kris Wright will start beside him on row three, starting sixth.
Toni Breidinger, Christian Rose, Greg Van Alst and Amber Balcaen round out the top 10.
Each of the 20 cars entered for the event took to the track in qualifying.
ARCA Berlin Starting Lineup
The green flag for this evening’s ARCA Berlin 200 is slated to fly at 8 p.m. ET tonight, with live coverage coming on FloRacing. The race will be aired on a tape delay on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET as well.
About the author
Josh joined Frontstretch in 2023 and currently covers the ARCA Menards Series. Born and raised in Missouri, Josh has been watching motorsports since 2005. He currently is studying for a Mass Communication degree at Lindenwood University
