William Sawalich Leading ARCA Field to Green at Berlin

William Sawalich took the ARCA Menards Series pole tonight (June 29) at Berlin Raceway following a lap of 93.855 mph.

The lap gives Sawalich his third national division pole in five starts in 2024.

Gavan Boschele, who is making his ARCA debut, will share the front row with Sawalich when the green flag drops.

Rev Racing teammates Andres Perez and Lavar Scott will start on row two.

Sean Hingorani concludes the top five. Kris Wright will start beside him on row three, starting sixth.

Toni Breidinger, Christian Rose, Greg Van Alst and Amber Balcaen round out the top 10.

Each of the 20 cars entered for the event took to the track in qualifying.

The green flag for this evening’s ARCA Berlin 200 is slated to fly at 8 p.m. ET tonight, with live coverage coming on FloRacing. The race will be aired on a tape delay on FOX Sports 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET as well.