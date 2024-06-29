Ty Gibbs Wins 2nd Xfinity Pole of 2024 at Nashville

Ty Gibbs bested the NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars, winning the pole for today’s (June 29) Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Gibbs won his second pole of 2024 in his fourth start of the season with a speed of 155.072 mph.

Gibb’s Nashville pole marks the 2022 champion’s ninth pole in 62 Xfinity starts.

The fastest man in Nashville!



Ty Gibbs wins the pole for today's race at @NashvilleSuperS! pic.twitter.com/D3975BtPEZ — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) June 29, 2024

Cole Custer, the Xfinity Series points leader, was the final driver to attempt a qualifying lap and came just short of Gibbs, posting a speed of 154.816 mph. Custer will make his seventh front row start of the season.

Ryan Sieg tied his career-best qualifying finish with his third place effort. AJ Allmendinger was the fastest Chevrolet in fourth, and Austin Hill improved from 17th in practice to fifth in qualifying.

Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top 10.

Jesse Love had a hole in his radiator, and the team had to make repairs to the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He was unable to post a qualifying time and will start at the rear.

Jade Buford’s Mike Harmon Racing No. 74 Chevrolet failed yesterday’s pre-qualifying inspection three times, barring him from making a qualifying lap. With 39 drivers entered to qualify, Buford will be the only driver to make the field for today’s race.

The green flag for the Tennessee Lottery 250 will wave at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by USA Network.