Toby Sowery Debuting at Mid-Ohio for Coyne

Toby Sowery will drive Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 in the NTT IndyCar Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Coyne announced June 26.

The start marks Sowery’s IndyCar debut.

“Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series is an exciting challenge for anyone, and I’m extremely fortunate to be given this opportunity by Dale,” Sowery said in a team release. “This race adds to an already incredible season for me filled with two amazing programs in IMSA and Fanatec GT World Challenge.

“Dale Coyne has been fundamental to INDYCAR in giving drivers opportunities to prove themselves, and I am eager for this challenge. It’ll be a difficult step to make having only one day in the car over a year ago, as well as adapting to the hybrid system, but I’m up for it.”

Sowery is a veteran of Indy NXT and currently competes in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

“I’ve been following Toby’s career for quite some time now,” Coyne added. “He’s shown that he can quickly adapt to whatever car he is driving and has a successful track record to prove it. We realize coming into the weekend at Mid-Ohio with no prior testing of the car in its hybrid form might be a steep learning curve, but we’re confident he will get up to speed quickly, and we look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Sowery is the sixth driver to pilot the No. 51 in 2024, following Colin Braun, Katherine Legge, Nolan Siegel, Tristan Vautier and Luca Ghiotto. Vautier’s 18th-place run at Detroit is the best result the car has seen this year.