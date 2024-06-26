Sean Hingorani Back With Venturini for Multiple Races

Sean Hingorani isn’t just driving for Venturini Motorsports at Berlin Raceway in the ARCA Menards Series this weekend — he’ll also drive for the team in multiple other events throughout the rest of 2024, Venturini announced June 26.

In all, Hingorani will drive six races for the team this year, starting in the No. 20 at Berlin.

He’ll return to the national series at Elko Speedway.

Additionally, Hingorani will drive for Venturini in the ARCA Menards Series West races at Irwindale Speedway, Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and Phoenix Raceway to close the season.

“I’m looking forward to being back at home with Venturini Motorsports,” Hingorani said in a team release. “We’ve obviously had a lot of success together winning the ARCA West championship last season and Billy (Venturini, co-owner) and everyone supporting that team has been really good.”

Hingorani was initially announced to drive in 2024 for Hattori Racing Enterprises but departed the team after the West season opener at Phoenix. He has since driven the full West schedule for a variety of teams.

It’s not clear if Hingorani will still run the full West schedule in the races in which he is not competing for Venturini.

He drove the full ARCA Menards Series East and West circuits for the team in 2023, earning the West championship via four wins, seven top fives and eight top 10s. In 2024, he has three top fives and three top 10s in four series starts, sitting second in points with a best result of third at Sonoma Raceway.