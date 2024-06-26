Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Nashville

It’s time to turn up the tunes!

NASCAR returns to the Music City as it makes its annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway. All three series are back in action to play to the tune of the intermediate track.

Nashville returned to the schedule and earned a NASCAR Cup Series date in 2021. The city has become a cherished spot for the sport, which included moving its awards banquet to the Nashville streets in 2019.

Alongside the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, it will be the sound of the engines that provide sweet sounds to the ears as drivers walk the line. Here are some stars coming to Tennessee this weekend.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: What is a race in the heart of country music without one its biggest names today? Luke Combs will be on hand to lead the field in the pace car prior to the Ally 400. Combs has piled onto his list as accolades, earning 11 CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards, four ACM Awards, and six Billboard Music awards. He is also a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, and his rendition of “Fast Car” won single of the year at the 2023 CMA Awards and 2024 ACM Awards.

Grand Marshal: Country rock artist HARDY will deliver the most famous words in motorsports for the Cup race. HARDY has won five ACM Awards and two CMA Awards. He owns 15 no. 1 singles as well.

National Anthem: Sierra Ferrell will perform the national anthem ahead of the Ally 400. Ferrell is a multi-instrumentalist who won Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards.

Country music singer and songwriter Jessica Nixon will be the anthem singer for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

ACM and CMA Award nominee Renee Blair will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the Rackley Roofing 200. Blair wrote the song “Wait in the Truck” that was performed by HARDY and Lainey Wilson, which became a No. 1 single and certified platinum.

Pre-Race Concert: Grand Ole Opry member Tim Dugger will perform the pre-race concert before the Cup Series takes the green flag.