Entry List: 2024 Rackley Roofing 200

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns from its three-week hiatus at Nashville Superspeedway, where there are 39 trucks for 36 positions.

The 13th Truck race of 2024 will have three trucks miss the race, barring any entry list changes.

Brenden Queen is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. Queen is making his second career Truck start after he impressed in his debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Clint Bowyer is driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. This is Bowyer’s first NASCAR start of any kind since he retired from full-time Cup Series competition following the 2020 season. It’s also his first Truck start since 2016, and only the 15th of his career.

Young’s Motorsports taps Akinori Ogata for its No. 20 entry. Ogata is making his first Truck attempt of 2024.

Floridian Motorsports is fielding its No. 21 truck for the first time since the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Mason Maggio is behind the wheel. This is the organization’s fifth Truck attempt of the season, and all five have come with Maggio as its driver.

Frankie Muniz is attempting his Truck debut in the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Nashville is the first of multiple planned races for Muniz in this truck.

Dawson Sutton is driving a second truck for Rackley W.A.R. The 18-year-old is attempting his second career race, as he finished 28th in this truck at North Wilkesboro.

FDNY Racing returns to the track as the No. 28 team is making its first attempt since Bryan Dauzat finished ninth in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Dauzat is once more in the No. 28 truck, looking to make his second Truck start of 2024.

Niece Motorsports taps Kaden Honeycutt for its No. 45 entry. This is Honeycutt’s sixth Truck start of the season, and his worst finish to date is 12th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Conner Jones returns to the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing after Luke Fenhouse drove the truck at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Henderson Motorsports continues its partial schedule with Stefan Parsons once more behind the wheel of the No. 75. This is the organization’s seventh Truck attempt of 2024.

Another team resuming its partial schedule is Terry Carroll Motorsports with its No. 90 truck. Justin Carroll is in the truck, attempting his fourth Truck start of the season.

Jack Wood is back in the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The 2024 Rackley Roofing 200 will be contested Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 2.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Kevin Nix Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site. Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot. Kevin Nix https://frontstretch.com/author/kevinn/ Entry List: 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250

Kevin Nix https://frontstretch.com/author/kevinn/ Entry List: 2024 Ally 400

Kevin Nix https://frontstretch.com/author/kevinn/ Entry List: 2024 SciAps 200

Kevin Nix https://frontstretch.com/author/kevinn/ Entry List: 2024 USA Today 301