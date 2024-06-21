NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: June 21 – 23

This weekend will be a busy one. The NASCAR Cup Series makes their only visit of the year to New England, while INDYCAR will be in California. IMSA continues the Michelin Endurance Cup at Watkins Glen, while Formula 1 returns to the familiar confines in Barcelona.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Week

The NASCAR Cup Series this weekend will make their sole visit to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This year’s race is four weeks earlier than last year.

Coverage of the USA Today 301 will start with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network. Race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, while the green flag will fly at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will serve as primary support on Saturday. Coverage of the SciAps 200 will start with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 3:40 p.m. ET.

In addition to Cup and Xfinity, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was supposed to have their biggest race of the year, the Mohegan Sun 100, on Saturday after the Xfinity race.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @NHMS #MoheganSun100 has been moved to 10 a.m. ET on Saturday due to forecasted inclement weather. The race will be shown live on @FloRacing. pic.twitter.com/zQ1ONc3VQ1 — NASCAR Regional (@NASCARRegional) June 21, 2024

That race has been moved up. Instead of a 6:40 p.m. ET start, it will now start at 10 a.m. ET. The race will be streamed live on FLORacing.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for this weekend is not the best. There is a chance of thunderstorms all weekend with the highest likelihood being on Saturday. If there are any additional changes to this schedule, we will update this article.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race is the middle portion of a tripleheader of racing on USA Network. That action will start with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen is scheduled to go green at 11:10 a.m. ET Sunday. Coverage will start at 11 a.m. ET and run up to Countdown to Green. At that point, the remainder of the race will be exclusive to Peacock.

The NTT IndyCar Series is making their annual visit to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend. Coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is scheduled to start with INDYCAR Live at 6 p.m. ET. Race coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the green flag at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast in New England could wreak havoc with this schedule. If the Cup race in Loudon runs long due to a rain and/or lightning delay, it is possible that the INDYCAR race could get pushed to CNBC. We’ll keep you advised.

The ARCA Menards Series has a one-day show at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Friday as part of the Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Mid-Ohio SpeedTour. Coverage of the Zinsser SmartCoat 150k will air live on FOX Sports 2 at 6 p.m. ET. The race is also the first ARCA race of the year that will be simulcast on FLORacing.

Formula 1 teams are at a very familiar venue this weekend, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Spanish circuit was the longtime home for Formula 1 winter testing until the official tests were moved to Bahrain.

Coverage of the Grand Prix of Spain will start with Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. Race coverage will begin at 8:55 a.m. ET with the formation lap starting at 9 a.m. ET sharp.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams will race Saturday at Watkins Glen International. Coverage of The Esses 120 will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Peacock with the green flag at 12:55 p.m. ET.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams are spending the weekend in Brandon, S.D. just outside of Sioux Falls at Huset’s Speedway. Big money is on the line as part of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals. Racing will begin both Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. ET on DirtVision. $250,000 will be on the line for the winner Saturday night.

Wednesday and Thursday this week was scheduled to be the Huset’s High Banks Hustle. While Wednesday night’s race went off as planned, Thursday’s card rained out. It has been moved to Sunday night and will stream starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner will take home a check for $100,000.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams are at Lernerville Speedway in Pennsylvania for the Firecracker 100. Coverage will stream on FLORacing both Friday and Saturday nights at 6:45 p.m. ET.

World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series teams have two different races this weekend. Friday night sees the series race at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky. in the Billy Todd Classic. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

On Saturday night, the series makes the 140-mile haul to Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway for the Hoosier Dirt Classic. Coverage will start at 5:45 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

TV Ratings Update – Iowa

Unfortunately, there is a rather substantial dearth in available TV ratings, especially for cable programs. As of this writing, no cable ratings have been made available for a date beyond June 14th.

However, we do have Cup ratings from Iowa. USA Network’s broadcast of the Iowa Corn 350 earned a 1.4 rating with 2.693 million viewers. There is no direct comparison due to it being an inaugural race, but it is the highest-rated Cup race on cable in nearly a year. It was 5% higher than the first USA Network Cup broadcast of 2023, which was the rain-shortened Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last July.

There are no ratings available for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, or Friday night’s ARCA race from Iowa.