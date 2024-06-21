Connor Mosack Scores ARCA Mid-Ohio Pole

The lineup for the ARCA Menards Series’ Zinsser SmartCoat 150 from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been set, with Connor Mosack starting on the pole.

Mosack set quick time in a joint practice/qualifying session to set the starting grid at a speed of 92.567 mph.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich was his closest competition at just under half a second slower.

Brent Crews will roll off third as the fastest of the Venturini Motorsports cars, while part-timers Dale Quarterley and Thomas Annunziata round out the top five.

Marco Andretti starts sixth, followed by Gio Ruggiero, who will roll off seventh in another Venturini entry.

ARCA point leader Andres Perez, Conor Daly and Kris Wright round out the top 10.

The race will get under way at 6 p.m. ET, with live TV coverage on FOX Sports 2.