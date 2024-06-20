NASCAR on TV this week
Brettmoffittbringingtheheatpodcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Brett Moffitt Talks NASCAR’s Return to Iowa

Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie has a conversation with NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Craftsman Truck series driver Brett Moffitt. The two discuss NASCAR’s return to Moffitt’s home track, Iowa Speedway. They also discuss how Moffitt’s deals with Joe Gibbs Racing and TRICON Garage came together for this year, and he gave his perspective on the rise of Front Row Motorsports.

After the Moffitt interview, Nolen and Massie share their takeaways on the racing in Iowa. Plus, they discuss the future of Justin Haley with the latest Silly Season rumors running rampant. The guys also gave some thoughts on Frankie Muniz‘s future after it was announced he will join Reaume Brothers Racing for multiple Truck races this year.

They also share a laugh over the comments AJ Allmendinger made about something his wife could only help with after his wreck in the Xfinity Series race last weekend for the soundbite of the week.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

