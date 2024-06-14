Gio Ruggiero on Pole for ARCA at Iowa

For the first time in his ARCA Menard Series national division career, Gio Ruggiero will start from pole at Iowa Speedway for the Calypso 150, a combination event between the ARCA main series and the ARCA Menards Series East.

Ruggiero’s lap of 135.588 mph was six hundredths of a second faster than the second place qualifier.

Connor Zilisch will start on the front row with Ruggiero. Gus Dean and William Sawalich will start on row two, rolling off third and fourth respectively.

Kris Wright rounds out the top five qualifiers, starting fifth. Mason Mitchell will roll off on row three with him, making his first main-series ARCA start since 2018.

Andres Perez, Toni Breidinger, Andy Jankowiak and Lavar Scott round out the top 10.

The green flag for this evening’s Calypso 150 at Iowa Speedway is set to fly at 8 p.m. ET, with television coverage being provided by FOX Sports 1.