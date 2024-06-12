Agustin Canapino Set to Return at Laguna Seca

Agustin Canapino, who sat out the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, is set to get back behind the wheel of his Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in next week’s IndyCar race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as well as resuming driving duties for the rest of the season, the team announced Wednesday (June 12).

Canapino was withdrawn from the XPEL Grand Prix weekend on Friday, June 7, and was replaced by Nolan Siegel. At the time, both Canapino and Juncos Hollinger Racing at large were embroiled in controversy surrounding online abuse directed at Arrow McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire stemming from an on-track encounter the two drivers had shared at the Detroit Grand Prix.

At the time of his withdrawal, the team issued a statement which said “the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost.”

Canapino released a video statement of his own Wednesday afternoon, saying he was excited to get back in the car at and continue working with the team as well as emphasizing the seriousness of online abuse, regardless of its origin or direction.

“I will reiterate, as I clearly stated before, the all fans around the world, that we need to be aware of the damage and insult or aggression on social media can cause, regardless of where it comes from,” he said. “I insist that we learn and work together to build a better community.”

Canapino currently sits 22nd in the NTT IndyCar Series standings with a best points-paying finish of 12th in Detroit.