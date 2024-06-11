Entry List: 2024 Atlas 150

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East make the trip to Newton, Iowa, this weekend for the Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway.

The combination race is the first of a trio of events hosted by the 0.875 mile D-shaped oval this weekend, with NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series action to follow.

Entered are 26 teams, all of which will make the race, barring any changes to the entry list.

Chris Tate will drive the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Tate is making his debut in the series after being unable to make a start at Charlotte Motor Speedway as originally planned.

After skipping Charlotte, Marco Andretti returns to the series in Cook Racing Technologies’ No. 17.

Mason Mitchell will be behind the wheel of Sigma Performance Services No. 23. Mitchell, a former winner at Iowa a decade ago, has not raced in this event since 2018, when he finished seventh. The race marks Sigma’s first ARCA appearance in a non-ARCA Menards Series West event.

Alex Clubb is fielding a second entry this weekend, as Presley Sorah will drive the No. 86 for Clubb Racing Inc. Sorah has two starts this year in the East division, with a best finish of 14th. The No. 86 last appeared at Daytona International Speedway with Cody Dennison driving.

Speaking of Dennison, he is in the No. 93 this weekend for Caleb Costner after driving the No. 06 for Wayne Peterson Racing in the previous event. It’s the first of an indefinite partnership between Dennison and Costner, as he’ll drive the No. 93 for the rest of the season.

Driving the No. 06 this week is Kevin Hinckle, who has one start this year, finishing 21st at Kansas Speedway.

Dale Shearer is driving his No. 98 Shearer Speed Racing entry this week. The veteran has made one start this season after withdrawing from three events and failing to qualify for one race. He was originally set to contest the full East schedule.

The 2024 Atlas 150 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 14 and can be watched on FOX Sports 1 or heard on MRN.