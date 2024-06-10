Cody Dennison Joins CW Motorsports for Rest of 2024 ARCA Season

Cody Dennison will contest the remainder of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season driving for CW Motorsports, the organization announced in a press release on June 10.

Dennison will pilot the No. 93, which has been driven by team owner/driver Caleb Costner and Colton Collins. The No. 93 is 20th in the national series owner point standings and seventh in the ARCA Menards Series East standings.

“I’m excited to have the full support and all the equipment at my disposal to be successful,” Dennison said in a press release. “Caleb believes in me and what we want to accomplish together. I aim to hone my skills and to bring some top-fives home for the team, putting the team in a strong spot going into 2025. Top-tens and top-fives in the national and East Series races would be an awesome achievement personally.”

“I’m excited to add an up-and-coming driver like Cody to our lineup here at CW Motorsports!” Costner added. “Being able to have a hand in developing drivers and give these guys a shot behind the wheel at this level as an owner is a great feeling.”

Dennison has his own popular YouTube channel and debuted in ARCA in 2024. Thus far, he has eight starts across the series platform with two top 10s, both logged in ARCA Menards Series East competition.

Overall, Dennison is sixth in the East standings and 11th in the national tour points.

CWM will field Dennison in the No. 93 and its full-time East driver DL Wilson in the No. 39 in the remaining East races, beginning at Iowa Speedway on Friday.