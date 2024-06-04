Fresh off the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the NTT IndyCar Series hobbled, then stumbled, then tripped and then fell, hard, on the streets of Detroit during Sunday’s (June 2) Detroit Grand Prix.

Reflecting on a race that had it all, in all the wrong ways, Tom Blackburn and Alex Gintz once again unite on The Pit Straight to hash out different ways to talk some sense into INDYCAR as the series looks to retain some name value in the weeks following the Indianapolis 500.

From the nature of the Detroit street circuit to the standard of respect and conduct among drivers, even regarding the overall nature of the IndyCar schedule, many things could look better than they do. The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is one. Where do we start?

