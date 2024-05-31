Through the Gears: WWT Raceway Best Bets

The rained-out finish to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway may have ruined our hot streak of cashing out on five consecutive outright winner bets. But, we’re back this week to start anew at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

With this being a unique 1.25-mile track and the NASCAR Cup Series only racing here twice, there is a limited set of data to base research on compared to other tracks. Even with that being the case, we can capitalize on knowing the tracks that are similar to WWT. Places like: Phoenix Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway can be compared due to their flat surface.

When I mention those names, one driver stands out the most: Martin Truex Jr. Only four drivers have finished inside the top six in both races held at this track since 2022. Truex, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

There is some good value on the board that we can capitalize on before practice and qualifying. Especially with prop bets! The top-five market for those outright winners mentioned in the show starts at +110 and increases from there.

It is important to note that qualifying will be key here as the last two winners have started inside the top seven at WWT Raceway. Who do you think will win? Can MTJ finally cash us the outright? Will Team Penske break through?! Let us know in the comments of the YouTube video! For some NASCAR Betting analysis and content, be sure to follow Tino Pattigno on social media @tinopattigno for more.