Charles Leclerc on Pole at Monaco

Charles Leclerc was able to secure the Formula 1 pole for his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix.
It is the Monagasque driver’s third pole in four years at his home race. He’s never been able to convert a pole into a race win on the legendary streets of Monte Carlo.
Oscar Piastri came just a blink of an eye short of taking his first career pole and will start second, while Carlos Sainz makes it two Ferraris in the top three with third.
“It was nice,” Leclerc said in the podium interview. “The feeling after a qualifying lap is always very special here. The excitement level is so high, it feels really good.
“However, I know more often than not in the past, qualifying is not everything. As much as it helps for Sunday’s race, we have to put everything together. In the past years, we haven’t been able to do so. We are a stronger team, with a stronger position. I’m sure we can achieve great things tomorrow, and obviously the win is the target.”
Q3
Max Verstappen, already in a rough weekend so far, tagged the wall on his final hot lap, denying the defending champion a starting spot better than sixth.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Leader
|1.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10:270m
|2.
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.154s
|3.
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.248s
|4.
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.272s
|5.
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.273s
|6.
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda
|+0.297s
|7.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.351s
|8.
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB RBPT Honda
|+0.588s
|9.
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.678s
|10.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|+1.041s
Q2
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|11.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+0.069s
|12.
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.224s
|13.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB RBPT Honda
|+0.266s
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.347s
|15.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.509s
Q1
Although there were no incidents in this session, the key story was that Fernando Alonso, who finished second in this race last year, failed to advance.
Sergio Perez was also slow in qualifying and will start in 18th.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|16.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.132s
|17.
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.133s
|18.
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda
|+0.173s
|19.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.625s
|20.
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+1.141s
F1 Qualifying Results for Monaco
With qualifying now out of the way, it’s time for the first leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsports: the Monaco Grand Prix. Lights out for the legendary race will come on Sunday, May 25, at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on ABC through ESPN.
