Race Weekend Central
16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, action during the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024, 2nd round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from March 7 to 9, 2024 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

Charles Leclerc on Pole at Monaco

Michael Finley

Charles Leclerc was able to secure the Formula 1 pole for his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

It is the Monagasque driver’s third pole in four years at his home race. He’s never been able to convert a pole into a race win on the legendary streets of Monte Carlo.

Oscar Piastri came just a blink of an eye short of taking his first career pole and will start second, while Carlos Sainz makes it two Ferraris in the top three with third.

“It was nice,” Leclerc said in the podium interview. “The feeling after a qualifying lap is always very special here. The excitement level is so high, it feels really good.

“However, I know more often than not in the past, qualifying is not everything. As much as it helps for Sunday’s race, we have to put everything together. In the past years, we haven’t been able to do so. We are a stronger team, with a stronger position. I’m sure we can achieve great things tomorrow, and obviously the win is the target.”

See also
Slipstream Saturday: Carlos Sainz to Williams, Perchance to Dream

Q3

Max Verstappen, already in a rough weekend so far, tagged the wall on his final hot lap, denying the defending champion a starting spot better than sixth.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.16Charles LeclercFerrari1:10:270m
2.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.154s
3.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.248s
4.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.272s
5.63George RussellMercedes+0.273s
6.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda+0.297s
7.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.351s
8.22Yuki TsunodaRB RBPT Honda+0.588s
9.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.678s
10.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+1.041s

Q2

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.069s
12.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.224s
13.3Daniel RicciardoRB RBPT Honda+0.266s
14.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.347s
15.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.509s

Q1

Although there were no incidents in this session, the key story was that Fernando Alonso, who finished second in this race last year, failed to advance.

Sergio Perez was also slow in qualifying and will start in 18th.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.132s
17.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.133s
18.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda+0.173s
19.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.625s
20.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+1.141s

F1 Qualifying Results for Monaco

With qualifying now out of the way, it’s time for the first leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsports: the Monaco Grand Prix. Lights out for the legendary race will come on Sunday, May 25, at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on ABC through ESPN.

About the author

michaelfinley010

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021. He moved on to Formula 1, IndyCar, and SRX coverage for the site, while still putting a toe in the water from time-to-time back into the NASCAR pool.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x