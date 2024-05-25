Charles Leclerc on Pole at Monaco

Charles Leclerc was able to secure the Formula 1 pole for his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

It is the Monagasque driver’s third pole in four years at his home race. He’s never been able to convert a pole into a race win on the legendary streets of Monte Carlo.

Oscar Piastri came just a blink of an eye short of taking his first career pole and will start second, while Carlos Sainz makes it two Ferraris in the top three with third.

CHARLES LECLERC TAKE POLE IN MONACO!!! 🤩



And the crowd goes wild!! 🙌#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/T5ThjXt2H3 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 25, 2024

“It was nice,” Leclerc said in the podium interview. “The feeling after a qualifying lap is always very special here. The excitement level is so high, it feels really good.

“However, I know more often than not in the past, qualifying is not everything. As much as it helps for Sunday’s race, we have to put everything together. In the past years, we haven’t been able to do so. We are a stronger team, with a stronger position. I’m sure we can achieve great things tomorrow, and obviously the win is the target.”

Q3

Max Verstappen, already in a rough weekend so far, tagged the wall on his final hot lap, denying the defending champion a starting spot better than sixth.

Max Verstappen besok harus start dari posisi keenam dan ia gagal memecahkan rekor pole position terbanyak di GP Monako.



Di run terakhir dia overpush di St Devote dan nyaris menabrak tembok. pic.twitter.com/pbeAI3UCgq — F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) May 25, 2024

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10:270m 2. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.154s 3. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.248s 4. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.272s 5. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.273s 6. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda +0.297s 7. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.351s 8. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB RBPT Honda +0.588s 9. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.678s 10. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +1.041s

Q2

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.069s 12. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.224s 13. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB RBPT Honda +0.266s 14. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.347s 15. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.509s

Q1

Although there were no incidents in this session, the key story was that Fernando Alonso, who finished second in this race last year, failed to advance.

Sergio Perez was also slow in qualifying and will start in 18th.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.132s 17. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.133s 18. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda +0.173s 19. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.625s 20. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +1.141s

With qualifying now out of the way, it’s time for the first leg of the Triple Crown of Motorsports: the Monaco Grand Prix. Lights out for the legendary race will come on Sunday, May 25, at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on ABC through ESPN.